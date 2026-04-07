TrumpRx Expands as AbbVie, Genentech Join Drug Plan Effort

Two more major drugmakers are joining the Trump administration's effort to slash prescription drug prices for Americans, CBS News reported, marking another expansion of the White House-backed TrumpRx program.

Pharmaceutical companies AbbVie and Genentech will become the 10th and 11th participants in the initiative, which is aimed at giving uninsured patients access to significantly lower-cost medications.

AbbVie, which reached an agreement with the administration in January, will offer its blockbuster drug Humira — commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis — at an 86% discount through the program.

The reduced prices are targeted at Americans who lack insurance or whose plans do not cover the medications, requiring them to pay full list price. Patients with insurance typically already receive negotiated discounts.

A White House official told CBS News the administration is working to codify the discount prescription deals with the administration's Great Healthcare Plan to ensure that people on government insurance can use copays for the TrumpRx drugs. Congress has not yet taken up the Trump-proposed plan.

Humira, also known as adalimumab, can cost more than $6,900 for uninsured patients. Under TrumpRx, coupons are expected to bring the cost down to about $950, a White House official told the outlet.

The Trump administration has pushed aggressively to lower drug prices through "most-favored-nation" agreements, a policy designed to ensure Americans are not paying more than consumers in other countries for the same medications.

As part of that effort, Genentech previously agreed to cut the price of Xofluza, a single-dose flu treatment and prevention drug. The cost is expected to drop to about $50 from $168, a White House official told CBS.

Amgen is also expanding its participation in the program, adding arthritis drug Enbrel and psoriasis treatment Otezla to the TrumpRx platform.

Since its launch in February, TrumpRx has grown rapidly, now offering more than 61 medications at reduced prices, up from roughly 40 at the outset — a sign the administration's push to bring down drug costs is gaining traction.