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Tags: trumpaccounts.gov | robinhood

TrumpAccounts.Gov Goes Live, Robinhood to Be Broker

TrumpAccounts.Gov Goes Live, Robinhood to Be Broker
President Donald Trump at the launch of Trump Accounts, Jan. 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

By    |   Monday, 06 April 2026 10:33 AM EDT

The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday that Robinhood will serve as the brokerage platform for its new Trump Accounts program, while Bank of New York Mellon will act as custodian and manager of the accounts.

Robinhood will act as broker and initial trustee, facilitating investment access within the accounts.

Treasury designated BNY Mellon to oversee the rollout, including handling account administration and helping develop a government-controlled app for users — a secure, user-friendly platform that will enable families to easily access and manage their Trump Accounts.

The program is aimed at expanding access for eligible children, with Treasury retaining oversight of operations and the platform.

The Trump Accounts program is expected to officially launch on July 4, 2026, although families are already able to open and manage accounts online at TrumpAccounts.gov or through their tax filings using an IRS form.

Enrollment is expected to be conducted primarily through the website and a dedicated app. Treasury has not yet announced a public toll-free customer service number.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


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The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday that Robinhood will serve as the brokerage platform for its new Trump Accounts program, while Bank of New York Mellon will act as custodian and manager of the accounts.
trumpaccounts.gov, robinhood
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Monday, 06 April 2026 10:33 AM
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