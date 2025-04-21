Trump to Meet Walmart, Home Depot, Target to Discuss Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with representatives from major retailers Monday afternoon to discuss the impact of sweeping tariffs on their businesses, a White House official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed a Bloomberg report that said the meeting at the White House will include representatives from Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's and Target.

Home Depot, Lowe's and Target did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Walmart declined to comment.

Trump's tariff policies have sent ripples across numerous industries and exerted pressure on U.S. stock markets that have been roiled for weeks by his erratic moves.

He announced sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries on April 2, before pausing the duties for a 90-day period — except those on China, singling out the world's second largest economy for the biggest levies.

More than half of Walmart and Target's imports are from China, according to company figures, while both Home Depot and Lowe's also import from that nation.

Analysts are concerned that these retailers would see a substantial hit to their profit margins as a result of tariffs.

Walmart shares are up less than 2% in 2025, while the others have all posted double-digit losses. Target has been hit hardest, down 32% so far this year.