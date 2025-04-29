Trump to Tout Nvidia, J&J, Hyundai, Toyota US Investments

CEOs and other executives from Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson, Toyota Motor, Eli Lilly and SoftBank Group are among the more than two-dozen senior business leaders slated to visit the White House on Wednesday as part of an event highlighting U.S. investments, officials told Reuters.

President Donald Trump plans to promote a broad range of investments in the United States in defense, tech, healthcare and consumer products industries and investment funds marking his first 100 days in office, a White House official told Reuters, confirming a Bloomberg News report.

Trump has sought to tout new investments despite concerns about new tariffs from major U.S. businesses. Airlines, aerospace firms, automakers and retailers have expressed worries about the impact of tariffs on U.S. manufacturing and sales.

Some major companies have said they want more details on trade and other government regulations before committing to new investments. Trump has said General Motors is considering a new $60 billion investment in the United States.

"I need clarity, and then I need consistency," GM CEO Mary Barra said at a Semafor forum last week. "To make those investments and to be good stewards of our owner’s capital, I need to understand what the policy is."

Trump has said he is considering granting automakers some relief from new auto tariffs.

Trump in January announced a private-sector investment of up to $500 billion to fund infrastructure for artificial intelligence, aiming to outpace rival nations in the business-critical technology. That is expected to include ChatGPT's creator OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle.

Last month, South Korea's Hyundai Motor announced a $21 billion investment in the United States at the White House, including a new $5.8 billion Hyundai Steel plant in Louisiana that will produce over 2.7 million metric tons of steel annually, creating more than 1,400 jobs.