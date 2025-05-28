Trump: Any TikTok Deal Would Not Mirror Nippon-US Steel

President Donald Trump said Wednesday any deal that saves social media platform TikTok from being banned in the U.S will look different than the expected deal between Japan's Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that, among other things, China would have to approve any TikTok deal.

In the Nippon Steel-U.S. Steel acquisition, Nippon sought to buy the 124-year-old, storied U.S. Steel, which was created by J.P. Morgan through the merger of several steel companies, including Carnegie Steel, Federal Steel, and National Steel. Ultimately, Trump approved the deal by maintaining U.S. majority control of the company.

On May 4, Trump said he would extend the June 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of TikTok if no deal had been reached by then.

"I would I'd like to see it done," Trump told the NBC News' "Meet the Press."