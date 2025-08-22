Trump: May Extend TikTok Deadline, Has US Buyers

President Donald Trump has U.S. buyers lined up for TikTok and could further extend the deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the app's U.S. assets, he said Friday, days after the White House joined the short video platform.

Speaking to reporters, Trump dismissed bipartisan security concerns over TikTok, saying his administration would watch for any problems. He said he would talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping "at the right time."

The Republican president has repeatedly opted not to enforce the deadline following passage of a 2024 law requiring that TikTok stop operating by January 19 of this year. He recently pushed the deadline to September 17.

The White House joined the app on Tuesday.

"I haven't spoken to President Xi about it," Trump told reporters during a visit to a White House gift shop across the street from the presidential residence. "In the meantime, until the complexity of things work out, we just extend a little bit longer."

"We have very substantial American buyers that want to buy it," he added, without naming any individuals or companies.

Asked if he was concerned about privacy or national security, Trump said: "I'm really not. I think it's highly overrated ... I'm a fan of TikTok."

Last year's law requires ByteDance to divest of the app's U.S. assets or demonstrate significant progress toward a sale. Trump opted not to enforce it after taking office on January 20.

Some lawmakers have criticized the delay, arguing his administration is flouting the law and ignoring national security concerns related to Chinese control over TikTok.