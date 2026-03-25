Trump Taps Zuckerberg, Ellison, Huang for Tech Panel

President Trump is assembling a high-profile group of technology and business leaders — including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — to serve on a new advisory council focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The panel, known as the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), will help shape policy around AI, crypto and other fast-evolving sectors.

The council will be co-chaired by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks and technology adviser Michael Kratsios, according to a White House official.

An initial slate of 13 members is expected to be announced Wednesday, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin, with the group potentially expanding to as many as 24 members under an executive order.

“The United States has the opportunity to lead the world in AI,” Zuckerberg said in a statement. “I’m honored to join the President’s council and work with other industry leaders to help make this happen.”

The effort reflects Trump’s broader push in his second term to position the U.S. as a global leader in artificial intelligence and digital assets by fostering a more business-friendly regulatory environment. Several of the executives tapped for the council lead companies or have personally supported initiatives tied to the administration.

“Under President Trump, PCAST will focus on topics related to the opportunities and challenges that emerging technologies present to the American workforce, and ensuring all Americans thrive in the Golden Age of Innovation,” the White House said in a statement.

Advisory councils like PCAST have been used by multiple administrations, including those of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, to provide guidance on scientific and technological issues. The composition of the panel typically reflects the sitting president’s policy priorities.

Trump established a similar council during his first term, though it featured fewer high-profile executives and was formed later in his presidency.