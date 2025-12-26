Recap of 2025's Global Tariff Wars

It's been a rollercoaster of a year for U.S. trade policy.

President Donald Trump launched a barrage of new tariffs in 2025, plunging the U.S. into trade wars with nearly every country in the world. Volley after volley of steeper import taxes often arrived without warning — with Trump claiming that such levies needed to be immediately imposed to close trade imbalances and take back wealth that was “stolen” from the U.S.

Here's a summary of how Trump's biggest trade actions unfolded over the last year, broken down by key months.

In his first few months back in office, Trump focuses his new tariffs on America’s three biggest trading partners: Canada, Mexico and China. On-again, off-again levies and responding retaliation begin to bubble up.

Worldwide, the U.S. also heightens import taxes on steel and aluminum to 25% — expanding Trump's previously-imposed 2018 import taxes.

Trump's trade wars escalate to new heights in April. The president unveils sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2 on almost every country in the world — sending the stock market tumbling.

And more turbulence follows after he tells investors that it's a “great time to buy” mere hours before postponing dozens of steeper import taxes.

China is the exception. Washington and Beijing trade more and more sky high, tit-for-tat levies — reaching 145% and 125%, respectively.

Separately, Trump’s 25% auto tariffs begin, plunging the industry into uncertainty and bringing more retaliation from trading partners like Canada.

The Trump administration spends much of the summer boasting about trade “framework” deals with countries like China, the U.K. and Vietnam. The administration also escalates trade wars with Brazil and India.

Trump continues to expand sector-specific tariffs, hiking steel and aluminum taxes to 50%.

Meanwhile, a key legal challenge over Trump's tariffs gains traction. A federal court blocks Trump from imposing some of his most sweeping levies under an emergency-powers law — but an appeals court temporarily halts the order, allowing tariff collections to continue as the case wends through court.

Heightened U.S. tariffs on more than 60 countries and the European Union kick in. After several delays, most of these rates span from April’s “Liberation Day” — but separately, Trump hikes import taxes on Canada to 35%.

Fifty percent levies on goods from Brazil and India also take effect, along with a new 50% rate on most imported copper worldwide. And low-value imports coming into the U.S. lose their duty-free status with the end of the “de minimis” rule.

Separately, the U.S. extends its trade truce with China. And a U.S. appeals court rules that Trump went too far when he declared national emergencies to justify his tariffs — but doesn't strike them down entirely, allowing the administration to take its case to the Supreme Court.

The Trump administration officially takes its tariff fight to the Supreme Court. In initial oral arguments, the justices appear skeptical about the president's authority to impose such sweeping levies.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to promise more sectoral tariffs — and 25% levies on kitchen cabinets and other furniture take effect. But other threats get delayed.

Amid rising price pressures, the president also lowers or scraps a few previous tariffs, notably for goods like beef and fruit. He also suggests that Americans will receive a $2,000 dividend from new tariff revenue.