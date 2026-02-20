WATCH TV LIVE

Trump's $2,000 Tariff 'Dividend Checks' Go Up in Smoke

United States President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Molly Riley/AP file)

By    |   Friday, 20 February 2026 03:13 PM EST

President Trump’s promise to send Americans $2,000 “tariff dividend” checks appears all but dead after the Supreme Court struck down a key pillar of his trade agenda Friday, the New York Post reports.

In a 6-3 ruling, the high court found Trump exceeded his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping tariffs tied to trade imbalances and fentanyl smuggling.

While the decision could save households hundreds of dollars on the goods marked up by tariffs — it also wipes out the revenue stream that would have funded the proposed rebate checks.

Before the ruling, the average U.S. household was projected to pay an extra $1,300 to $1,700 in 2026 due to tariffs, according to the Yale Budget Lab.

With the IEEPA tariffs now halted — though others remain in place and Trump has vowed to impose a new 10% global tariff effective Friday — that burden could fall roughly in half to about $600 to $800, John Ricco, associate director of policy analysis at the Budget Lab, told CNBC.

Still, experts cautioned that consumers may not see full relief.

“I’m actually shocked that the number wasn’t a little higher on the financial burden to the average American household than $1,000,” Erik Rosica, sales supervisor at OEC Group New York, told the Post.

“I do agree that the impact of reversing them would hopefully halve it — but again, that’s only if people lower their prices,” he added.

Rosica noted that companies may be reluctant to cut prices, particularly on higher-ticket goods, even if tariff pressures ease.

More significantly, the court’s ruling undercuts Trump’s pledge to issue tariff-funded rebate checks ahead of the midterm elections.

“The decision means there just won’t be funds to pay for the checks,” Rosica said, though he added, “nothing’s off the table.”

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


