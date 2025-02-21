Voting Democrat in a Primary Doesn't Help Trump

It hasn’t worked before and it won’t work now. Every day during the last month, either people have reached out to me directly or I noticed posts shared through social media or WhatsApp chats. They all say the same thing:

First of all, this post is sharing incorrect information. It doesn’t just apply to New York City. The influencers sharing don’t know politics but think they do. Faces for Mayor, District Attorney and City Council Members are part of this year's elections in all five boroughs including Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx.

This primary strategy is actually carefully planned and paid for by Democrats. They CLAIM to be TRUMP supporters.

They are not Trump supporters. They are not helping Jews living in these neighborhoods. This is a myth that must be stopped.

Orthodox Jews have been led to believe that only Democrats will support their education, housing and healthcare needs. How is it going so far? How many of you complain about the services you are supposed to get like busing and special education programs? Worse, how many of you are happy with the current anti-Israel curriculum or feel safe on college campuses? How many Jews feel discriminated against when applying for a job in the education field?

This past week we were warned about violence and protests in Borough Park. Why didn’t Governor Kathy Hochul or Mayor Eric Adams STOP them before they started? Tweets of sorrow after the fact are repetitive after every incident and worthless.

Red state Governors stop this. Could be the reason why so many are exiting New York, California, Illinois and other blue states.

Time and time again, Jewish leaders and organizations honor Democrats, even Jewish Democrats. We honor what we Jews call “moderate” Democrats. The rest of the world acknowledges there are no more moderates, yet we still fear them. Something doesn’t make sense.

On an international level, Senate Democrats voted last month to block a Republican-led measure that would sanction the International Criminal Court, arguing that the bill as written would backfire on U.S. allies and companies.

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to vote with Republicans to advance the legislation. In a 54 to 45 vote, the bill fell short of the 60 votes needed to move it forward.

On a local level, Republican leaders in Nassau County successfully passed legislation promoting a mask ban. When the city council within the local five boroughs brought it up for discussion and votes, they rejected it.

In the mayoral vote, Jews are actively supporting both Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams. I guess they forgot that when Cuomo was governor, in 2020, Jewish leaders called him antisemitic and congregations sued him for the bias placed against them during COVID.

Jews don’t feel safe in New York. Many want to carry firearms. Show me a Republican candidate or elected official looking to take away your second amendment right?

How many Jews are affected by congestive pricing, fear of standing in a subway station and tired of their tax dollars funding Hamas supporters instigating hate in schools, libraries and public parks?

Here is a novel idea. How about letting the Democratic party sink so low by not donating money, volunteering, promoting on social media and actually voting for Democrats.

The local elections do matter. So many in Congress started in local positions. Momentum starts now for the 2026 midterm elections. Look at a sample list Jews are currently interested in helping for reelection:

Do these officials help you? Too many don’t and don’t help President Trump. Too many stood by President Biden, President Obama and Vice President Harris as they tried every effort to underscore Israeli officials and help our enemies.

Be smart, stop accepting failure over and over again. Don’t vote in primaries for Democrats. Vote Red Down Ballot in November and make your vote really count and improve your life!



Cindy Grosz is an award winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is known as “The Jewess Patriot”. She hosts the popular “Right For America” on WGBB AM/FM. Grosz has the longest ongoing whistleblower retaliation lawsuit in New York calling out antisemitism in elementary school classrooms.

She was the Jewish Advisor for the National Diversity Coalition for Trump’s 2020 campaign and ran for Congress in 2020. For the 2024 elections, Grosz oversaw Republicans Overseas in Israel/Jews Choose Trump Official, was Northeast Chair for JEXIT and ran Jewish Vote GOP.

As Jewish Advisor for The America First Warehouse, she created the MAGA Remembers October 7th event honoring unsung heroes.

Grosz created the MAGA Fashion Show that was covered by The New York Times, The Washington Post, Daily Mail and received more coverage than most of the other New York Fashion Week events.



