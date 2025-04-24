Trump Store Selling 'Trump 2028' Hats

The Trump Store, the official retail site of the Trump Organization, is selling a “Trump 2028” ballcap, only weeks after President Donald Trump told NBC News he is “not joking” about possibly running for a third term, Forbes reports.

In the style of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” iconic red caps, the hats are selling for $50. The tagline for the product says, “Make a statement with this Made in America Trump 2029 hat.”

Eric Trump posted a photo of himself wearing the cap on Instagram Thursday with a link to the Trump Store.

Trump has not ruled out seeking a third term, saying “there are methods” that can make this possible, even though the U.S. Constitution states that presidents are limited to two terms.

Franklin D. Roosevelt, with the United States in the throes of the Great Depression and World War II, became the first and only president elected to a four terms.

Asked for comment, the White House referred Forbes to the Trump Organization, which did not immediately respond.