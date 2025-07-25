WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | powell | federal reserve | renovation | cost | rates

Trump, Powell Spar Over Costs of Fed Renovations

Trump, Powell Spar Over Costs of Fed Renovations
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tour the Federal Reserve’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation project on July 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C., as the president notes the total cost has risen to $3.1 billion. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Friday, 25 July 2025 06:11 AM EDT

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sparred face-to-face over the cost of renovations of the central bank’s Washington headquarters, with the Fed leader saying the president was wrong about the cost of the overhaul.

Trump, standing shoulder to shoulder with Powell Thursday as both wore construction helmets, said Fed renovation costs had jumped from $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion, causing the Fed chief to say “I’m not aware of that.”

Trump replied, “It just came out” and Powell again questioned where the president’s number had come from, as it had not come from the central bank.

Powell then noted that it appeared that the president had included in the current cost of fixing up two buildings what it cost to overhaul another central bank office. “You just added in a third building” that “was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago,” the Fed leader said.

In the appearance, Trump was asked what he’d do to a project manager that had faced cost overruns of the sort faced by the Fed. “Generally speaking, what would I do? I’d fire him,” the president said.

Powell also noted as he stood next to Trump that he didn’t anticipate any more cost overruns but the Fed has reserves to deal with them if needed.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sparred face-to-face over the cost of renovations of the central bank's Washington headquarters, with the Fed leader saying the president was wrong about the cost of the overhaul.
trump, powell, federal reserve, renovation, cost, rates
216
2025-11-25
Friday, 25 July 2025 06:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved