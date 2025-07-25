WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Suggests Fed Chair May Cut Interest Rates

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, delivers remarks alongside Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), left, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as they tour the Federal Reserve’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation project on July 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Friday, 25 July 2025 09:50 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said Friday he had a good meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and got the impression Powell might be ready to lower interest rates.

"We had a very good meeting ... I think we had a very good meeting on interest rates," Trump told reporters.

Trump clashed with Powell during a rare presidential visit to the U.S. central bank on Thursday, and criticized the cost of renovating two historic buildings at its headquarters.

Trump, who called Powell a "numbskull" earlier this week for failing to heed the White House's demand for a large reduction in borrowing costs, said he did not intend to fire Powell, as he has frequently suggested he would.

