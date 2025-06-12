WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | oil | gas | prices | inflation

Trump Unhappy About Recent Rise in Oil Prices

Trump Unhappy About Recent Rise in Oil Prices
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a bill blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, at the White House, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Thursday, 12 June 2025 12:10 PM EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration Thursday that oil prices have risen amid supply concerns from potential conflict in the Middle East. Both global and U.S. oil prices surged more than 4% on Wednesday to their highest levels since early April before easing a bit on Thursday.

"I don't like - the oil prices have gone up just a little bit over the last few days," Trump said at a White House event. "It's gonna keep going down a little bit, right? Because we have inflation under control."

Prices moved higher on the news that the U.S. was moving personnel from the Middle East ahead of talks with Iran over that country's nuclear-related activity.

Trump said the U.S. was moving personnel because the Middle East "could be a dangerous place." He also said the U.S. would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

Tehran has said its nuclear activity is for peaceful purposes.

Increased tension with Iran has raised the prospect of disruption to oil supplies. The sides are set to meet on Sunday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration Thursday that oil prices have risen amid supply concerns from potential conflict in the Middle East.
trump, oil, gas, prices, inflation
175
2025-10-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 12:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved