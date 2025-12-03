WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | nvidia | jensen huang | export | controls

Trump, Nvidia CEO Met on Export Controls: Source

Trump, Nvidia CEO Met on Export Controls: Source
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the presentation of a new AI factory by Deutsche Telekom and Nvidia in Berlin on Nov. 4, 2025. (Carsten Koall/AP)

Wednesday, 03 December 2025 04:21 PM EST

U.S. President Donald Trump met with chip giant Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday to discuss export controls, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Huang was in the U.S. capital meeting with lawmakers, where he told them that state-by-state U.S. regulations would slow the progress of AI development, he told CNBC.

Nvidia had also opposed a separate proposed piece of legislation that would have required it to offer to sell its chips to U.S. customers before obtaining licenses to sell those chips to "countries of concern." Nvidia had argued the bill would restrict global competition in AI markets.

Earlier in the day, podcaster Joe Rogan released a nearly three-hour interview with Huang in which the CEO of the world's most valuable company praised Trump and said he was in regular contact with administration officials.

“Every single time I called, if I needed something, I want(ed) to get something off my chest, express some concern, they're always available,” Huang said on the podcast.

Huang also told Rogan that while it was in U.S. national security interests to develop AI before other countries, there may be no obvious inflection point at which any single country wins the race.

"I think it's probably going to be much more gradual than we think," Huang said. "It won't be a moment. It won't be as if somebody arrived and nobody else has ... I think it's going to be, things that just get better and better and better and better, just like technology does."

Huang is also due to make remarks later on Wednesday in Washington at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Donald Trump met with chip giant Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday to discuss export controls, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
trump, nvidia, jensen huang, export, controls
289
2025-21-03
Wednesday, 03 December 2025 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved