WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | musk | tesla | sales | boycott | doge

Tesla Sales Plunge 13% in the Last Three Months

Tesla Sales Plunge 13% in the Last Three Months
President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, left, speak to reporters as they stand next to a red Model S Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House, March 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (AP)

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 09:46 AM EDT

Sales of Tesla electric cars fell 13% in the last three months as boycotts over Elon Musk's political views continue to keep buyers away, a significant development given expectations that anger with the company's billionaire CEO would have faded by now.

The plunging sales add to growing signs that Musk's embrace of U.S. President Donald Trump and far-right politicians in Europe has had a deep and enduring hit to the Tesla’s brand appeal. The new figures also are a possible sign that Tesla could disappoint when it announces second quarter earnings later this month. In the first three months this year, net income fell 71%.

Sales fell to 384,122 in April through June, down from 443,956 in the same period last year. During this period, Musk formally left the Trump administration as a cost-cutting czar and hopes rose that sales would recover.

Sales of the Models 3 and Y totaled 373,728, above the estimate of 356,000 from Wall Street analysts. Tesla shares rose about 4% in premarket trading.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Sales of Tesla electric cars fell 13% in the last three months as boycotts over Elon Musk's political views continue to keep buyers away, a significant development given expectations that anger with the company's billionaire CEO would have faded by now.
trump, musk, tesla, sales, boycott, doge
168
2025-46-02
Wednesday, 02 July 2025 09:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved