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Trump Revives American Dream of Homeownership

Trump Revives American Dream of Homeownership
President Donald Trump after signing an executive order creating a task force on fraud in the Oval Office of the White House, March 16, 2026, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 March 2026 11:19 AM EDT

President Donald Trump Tuesday signed two executive orders to revive the American dream of homeownership, cutting red tape that has made mortgages harder to obtain and more expensive for millions of Americans.

The move targets rules — many tied to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act — that the White House says pushed smaller community banks out of the mortgage business and reduced competition.

That has hit first-time buyers, rural families, and low- to moderate-income Americans the hardest, the Trump administration says.

At their core, the orders tell regulators to simplify the mortgage process and focus less on paperwork and more on whether borrowers can actually afford their loans.

They direct the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to ease rules for smaller lenders; emphasize sound, common-sense lending; and cut down on complex reporting requirements.

The changes are expected to lower borrowing costs.

The order also aims to make loans cheaper and faster to process. It encourages wider use of digital tools like electronic signatures and online notarization, which could speed up closings.

It also calls for simpler appraisal rules, especially for lower-risk loans, to reduce delays and costs.

Another key piece is expanding access to funding for lenders through the Federal Home Loan Bank system, which could make it easier to offer affordable mortgages — including for first-time buyers and entry-level homes.

This order is part of a broader push by Trump to tackle housing affordability, including efforts to limit large investors from buying single-family homes and to lower mortgage rates through federal support.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump Tuesday signed two executive orders to revive the American dream of homeownership, cutting red tape that has made mortgages harder to obtain and more expensive for millions of Americans.
trump, mortgage, loans, executive, order
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2026-19-17
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 11:19 AM
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