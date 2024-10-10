Shares of Trump Media Hit Highest in Six Weeks

Shares of former U.S. President Donald Trump's media company hit their highest level in six weeks Thursday and were last up about 16% as the stock extended recent gains.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which is 57% owned by the Republican presidential nominee running against Vice President Kamala Harris, is up roughly 45% for the week so far. The stock was last at $23.85.

Trump's odds of winning the Nov. 5 U.S presidential election have edged higher on PredictIt in recent days, climbing to 52 cents from 49 cents a week ago.

Harris' odds are the same at 52 cents, but they are down from 55 cents a week ago, according to PredictIt.

Trump on Saturday held a large rally at rural Pennsylvania site where he was nearly assassinated on July 13.