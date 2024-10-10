WATCH TV LIVE

trump media | stock | 2024 | election

Shares of Trump Media Hit Highest in Six Weeks

Shares of Trump Media Hit Highest in Six Weeks
(Jaque Silva/AP)

Thursday, 10 October 2024 02:08 PM EDT

Shares of former U.S. President Donald Trump's media company hit their highest level in six weeks Thursday and were last up about 16% as the stock extended recent gains.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which is 57% owned by the Republican presidential nominee running against Vice President Kamala Harris, is up roughly 45% for the week so far. The stock was last at $23.85.

Trump's odds of winning the Nov. 5 U.S presidential election have edged higher on PredictIt in recent days, climbing to 52 cents from 49 cents a week ago.

Harris' odds are the same at 52 cents, but they are down from 55 cents a week ago, according to PredictIt.

Trump on Saturday held a large rally at rural Pennsylvania site where he was nearly assassinated on July 13.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


2024-08-10
Thursday, 10 October 2024 02:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

