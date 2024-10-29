WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump media | shares. djt | truth social

Trump Media Surges 20% in Final Stretch of White House Race

Trump Media Surges 20% in Final Stretch of White House Race
(Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 07:02 AM EDT

Shares of former U.S. President Donald Trump's media company surged to their highest since June Monday, and were up another 11% in futures trading Tuesday, extending a recent rally as betting odds favored the Republican candidate in the final stretch of his bid for reelection to the White House.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), which operates the Truth Social app, jumped 20% to $46.93. The stock has nearly quadrupled since sinking to an all-time low in late September.

Since its listing, Trump Media has been popular with traders who view it as a speculative bet on Trump winning the Nov. 5 election. He owns 57% of the company, making his stake now worth over $5 billion.

Trump Media's revenue in the June quarter was $837,000 and the company is burning cash. Strategists say its $9 billion stock market value is detached from its day-to-day business.

With eight days to go before the election, betting odds reflect expectations Trump is likely to beat Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate. However, opinion polls show a tight race in the seven battleground states that are expected to determine the winner.

Oddschecker.com, which reflects odds across a number of betting platforms, had Trump at the equivalent of about a 62% chance of winning and Harris at about 38%.

On the PredictIt platform, contracts for a Trump victory traded at 61 cents, with a potential $1 payout. Harris contracts were at 43 cents.

Polymarket has Trump with a 66% chance of winning and Harris at 34%.

Bitcoin added 2.5%, extending recent gains. Trump has positioned himself as pro-cryptocurrency.

Harris was traveling to Michigan on Monday to focus on the economy, while Trump was heading to Georgia to shore up support among religious voters.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Shares of former U.S. President Donald Trump's media company surged to their highest since June Monday, and were up another 11% in futures trading Tuesday, extending a recent rally as betting odds favored the Republican candidate in the final stretch of his bid for...
trump media, shares. djt, truth social
306
2024-02-29
Tuesday, 29 October 2024 07:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved