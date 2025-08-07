WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Calls on Intel CEO to Resign

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan delivers a speech during the Computex 2025 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, May 19, 2025. (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Thursday, 07 August 2025 07:57 AM EDT

 President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the Intel new CEO Lip-Bu Tan to immediately resign, saying he is "highly conflicted" after questions arose about his ties to Chinese firms.

"There is no other solution to this problem," he said in a Truth Social post.

Intel shares were down 3.8%, extending premarket declines.

Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In April, Reuters reported Tan — himself or through venture funds he has founded or operates — has invested in hundreds of Chinese companies, some of which are linked to the Chinese military.

The Intel CEO invested at least $200 million in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms between March 2012 and December 2024, Reuters found

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.

