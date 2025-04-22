WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | india | 125 billion | ecommerce | amazon | walmart

Trump to Press India to Open Market to Amazon, Walmart

Trump to Press India to Open Market to Amazon, Walmart
A worker moves goods for despatch in a redistribution centre of US online retail giant Amazon in Horn-Bad Meinberg, western Germany (Ina Fassbender/Getty Images/2024 file)

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 08:16 AM EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $125 billion e-commerce market, The Financial Times reported Tuesday, citing industry executives, lobbyists and U.S. government officials.

The U.S. plans to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for a level playing field on e-commerce in wide-ranging talks on a U.S.-India trade agreement set to also cover sectors from food to cars, the newspaper reported.

It did not mention what measures the Trump administration expects from the Indian government.

Amazon and Walmart operate in India through local units but face restrictions on holding inventory and directly selling to consumers, unlike domestic firm Reliance, which can open physical stores and leverage its vast retail network to reach customers across the country.

Amazon and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

India and U.S. are in the middle of chalking out a trade deal as part of New Delhi's efforts to avoid U.S. tariffs.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, as officials in New Delhi expect to clinch a trade deal with the U.S. within the 90-day pause on tariff hikes announced by Trump on April 9 for major trading partners.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $125 billion e-commerce market, The Financial Times reported Tuesday.
trump, india, 125 billion, ecommerce, amazon, walmart
212
2025-16-22
Tuesday, 22 April 2025 08:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved