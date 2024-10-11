Trump: Generators Will Be Tax Deductible If I Win

Donald Trump said Friday if he wins the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, he will allow the cost of home generators purchased in states hit by natural disasters between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, to be tax deductible.

"We are going to allow you, retroactive to September 1st, 2024, to purchase a Generator for your Home, which will, in so doing, entitle you to fully deduct the TOTAL cost of said Generator for Income Tax Purposes," Trump said in a Truth Social post.