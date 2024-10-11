WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | generators | tax | deductible

Trump: Generators Will Be Tax Deductible If I Win

Trump: Generators Will Be Tax Deductible If I Win
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Dodge County Airport, Oct. 6, 2024, in Juneau, Wisconsin. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Friday, 11 October 2024 02:26 PM EDT

Donald Trump said Friday if he wins the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, he will allow the cost of home generators purchased in states hit by natural disasters between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, to be tax deductible.

"We are going to allow you, retroactive to September 1st, 2024, to purchase a Generator for your Home, which will, in so doing, entitle you to fully deduct the TOTAL cost of said Generator for Income Tax Purposes," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Donald Trump said Friday if he wins the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, he will allow the cost of home generators purchased in states hit by natural disasters between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, to be tax deductible.
trump, generators, tax, deductible
85
2024-26-11
Friday, 11 October 2024 02:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved