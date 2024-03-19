John Paulson to Host Billionaires at Trump Fundraiser

Attendees will pay as much as $814,600 to attend an April fundraiser for former President Donald Trump at billionaire John Paulson’s Palm Beach home, the New York Post reports.

The guest list includes other billionaires, including New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts, casino mogul Steve Wynn, hedge fund big Robert Mercer, former Trump administration Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeff Sprecher.

Sources in presidential candidate Trump’s inner circle are calling the event, his first major fundraiser since he clinched the Republican nomination, a “come-home-to-Trump moment” and the “Inaugural Leadership Dinner.”

The event, tickets for which start at $250,000 per person, will be held at Paulson’s $110 million home, which he shares with girlfriend Alina D’Almeida.

Other attendees include former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, supermarket owner John Catsimatidis, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, Budget Suites of America founder Robert Bigelow, and WWE co-founder Linda McMahon, who was head of the Small Business Administration in the Trump administration.

Paulson, who has been floated as a possible Treasury secretary if Trump is reelected, told the Post, “I am pleased to support President Trump in his re-election efforts. His policies on the economy, energy, immigration, and foreign policy will be very beneficial for the country. We are receiving an overwhelming amount of support from donors.”

Trump is currently trying to scrape together a $464 million bond for a New York civil case while he manages his campaign. His Super PAC and campaign have raised nearly $170 million, but because of his legal defense expenses, it is hard to know how much cash Trump actually has on hand.

President Joe Biden’s campaign has said it has $155 million cash in the bank — the biggest war chest any U.S. presidential candidate has ever had at this point in the campaign.