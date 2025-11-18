WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | federal reserve | chairman | candidates | interviewing

Trump Admin Interviewing Candidates for Fed Chair

Trump Admin Interviewing Candidates for Fed Chair
Federal Reserve Bank of the United States, Washington, D.C. (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 01:46 PM EST

U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday said he was speaking with various people about the Federal Reserve chairman's job and had some unexpected candidates on the list of those who might replace Jerome Powell.

"We have some surprising names and we have some standard names that everybody's talking about," Trump said when asked about the Fed search during an Oval Office appearance with visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"We may go the standard way. It's nice to, every once in a while, go politically correct. But we have some great names," he said.

Trump reiterated that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not want the job and continued to berate Powell, who he has repeatedly criticized for not lowering interest rates faster.

"I'd love to get the guy currently in there out... but people are holding me back," he said, referring to Powell, whose term as Fed chair is up in May.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday said he was speaking with various people about the Federal Reserve chairman's job and had some unexpected candidates on the list of those who might replace Jerome Powell.
trump, federal reserve, chairman, candidates, interviewing
152
2025-46-18
Tuesday, 18 November 2025 01:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved