Trump Again Calls On Fed to Cut Rates

President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his call for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, saying prices for gas, groceries and "practically everything else" are down.

"No Inflation, and Prices of Gasoline, Energy, Groceries, and practically everything else, are DOWN!!! THE FED must lower the RATE, like Europe and China have done," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"What is wrong with Too Late Powell? Not fair to America, which is ready to blossom? Just let it all happen, it will be a beautiful thing!" Trump added, repeating criticism of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.