Trump Vows to Oil Execs He Will Target EVs, LNG Exports

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he returns to the courtroom following a break in his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 9, 2024. (Angela Weiss/AP)

Thursday, 09 May 2024 03:47 PM EDT

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to reverse dozens of the Biden administration's environmental rules and policies at a meeting with top U.S. oil executives, where he also asked them to raise $1 billion for his presidential campaign, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The Post, citing unidentified sources familiar with the meeting last month in Florida, said Trump promised to end President Joe Biden's emissions rules aimed at promoting electric vehicles and halt the Biden administration's freeze on permits for new liquefied natural gas exports, among other actions.

Trump told the chief executives that giving $1 billion would be a "deal" for them, according to the report. Invited guests included the CEOs of Venture Global, Cheniere Energy as well as representatives from Chevron, Continental Resources, Exxon and Occidental Petroleum, it said.

Representatives for Trump's campaign did not respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Exxon said they had no details to share, while representatives for the other companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump, who faces a rematch with Biden in the Nov. 5 presidential election, has vowed to undo much of the Democratic president's work to fight climate change.

Biden has touted his administration's climate efforts — including its tailpipe rules — as both good for the environment and for the economy, which is a factor in his re-election campaign.

At the meeting in Trump's private club, the Republican presidential contender also said he would auction off more leases for oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and reverse drilling restrictions in the Alaskan Arctic, the Post reported. He also reiterated his complaints about wind power, it added.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


