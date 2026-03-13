Trump Demands Powell Cut Rates as Iran War Sends Energy Prices Soaring

As war tensions with Iran send oil prices surging past $100 a barrel, President Donald Trump renewed his long-running feud with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — demanding the central bank slash interest rates immediately to counter rising costs.

In a blistering Truth Social post, Trump again mocked the Fed chief as “Too Late” Powell and urged him to act before the next policy meeting.

“Where is the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell, today? He should be dropping Interest Rates, IMMEDIATELY, not waiting for the next meeting,” Trump wrote Thursday.

The remarks come just days before the Federal Reserve’s March 17 policy meeting, where officials will decide whether to adjust the central bank’s benchmark interest rate — a key driver of borrowing costs for mortgages, car loans and credit cards.

Trump’s demand arrives as the conflict involving Iran ripples through global markets.

Oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022, pushing gasoline and diesel prices higher and threatening to add fresh inflation pressure the Fed has been trying to contain.