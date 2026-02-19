Trump to Make New Economic Pitch in Georgia

President Donald Trump will give the latest in a series of economic speeches in Georgia Thursday as he seeks to persuade voters he and fellow Republicans have a plan to lower prices ahead of November's midterm congressional elections.

Special: New Retirement Lifeline — 3 Stocks That Could Save Your Retirement... Read More Here

Trump won re-election in 2024 in large part because of his promise to reduce inflation, but he has been struggling to convince Americans that he is making inroads in bringing down high prices, public opinion polls show.

Voter angst about costs has emerged as a threat to Republicans' control of Congress ahead of the November elections.

Trump's speech in Rome, Georgia, will highlight his plans "to make life affordable for working people," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday. Trump is expected to speak at the Coosa Steel Corporation, according to a Republican Party promotional posting online.

Although Trump is not on the ballot in November, he has become his party's chief messenger on the cost of living.

In a Reuters analysis this month of five speeches on the economy that Trump has given since December, he asserted that inflation had been beaten or was way down almost 20 times and said prices were falling almost 30 times.

The overall yearly inflation rate in January was 2.4%, down from 2.7% in December. However, food inflation was almost 3% over the past year, while housing costs continue to remain high.

Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and are in danger of losing it, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats to retake the Senate, a more challenging task given the number of seats they are defending.

Trump's approval rating on his handling of the economy was 34% according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week.

Among Republicans, however, Trump's approval rating reached 90%, its highest level in three months, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Jan. 19, just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Trump's return to office.

President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post Tuesday night, slammed "rigged" polls, saying that his "real" job approval rating among all Americans is 64%.

"The polls are rigged even more than the writers," Trump wrote. "The real number is 64%, and why not, our Country is 'hotter' than ever before."

In his Georgia speech, Trump will likely tout his tax cuts that kicked in last month and will produce greater savings for tens of millions of families, as well as the scrapping of taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security payments.

Trump has also been presenting plans to lower mortgage interest rates and housing prices, and deals with health insurance companies to reduce drug prices.

Trump will deliver his speech in a deeply conservative district that was represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Alert: Trump Declares — Drastic Changes Are Coming to America’s Economy... See Here

Once a fierce Trump loyalist, Greene resigned her congressional seat in January after a bitter split with the president.

A special election to fill Greene's seat will be held on March 10.

Trump has endorsed a local prosecutor in an attempt to clear the field, but his backing has not deterred 14 other Republicans from entering the race, turning the contest into an election-year test of Trump's hold on his Make America Great Again movement.