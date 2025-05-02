WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Economy in 'Transition,' Fed Should Cut Rates

President Donald Trump gives a commencement address at the University of Alabama, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Friday, 02 May 2025 09:19 AM EDT

President Donald Trump Friday said the U.S. economy is in a transition stage, citing strong employment and his tariff plan while reiterating his call for the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower its interest rate.

"We’re only in a transition stage, just getting started!" he said in a Truth Social post. The post followed the release of U.S. data that showed job growth slowed marginally for April.

Trump's full post reads:

"Gasoline just broke $1.98 a Gallon, lowest in years, groceries (and eggs!) down, energy down, mortgage rates down, employment strong, and much more good news, as Billions of Dollars pour in from Tariffs.

"Just like I said, and we’re only in a TRANSITION STAGE, just getting started!!! Consumers have been waiting for years to see pricing come down. NO INFLATION, THE FED SHOULD LOWER ITS RATE!!! DJT"

