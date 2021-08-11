Trump Slams $3.5T 'Communist Plan to Destroy America'

Former President Donald Trump harshly criticized the Democrats for approving a budget resolution on Wednesday morning that will permit them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without Republican support later this year.

"While you were all sleeping, the Radical Democrats advanced a plan that will be known as the $3.5 trillion Communist Plan to Destroy America," Trump warned in a statement. "This legislation is an assault on our nation, on our communities, and on the American Dream."

He said that the Democrat plan will destroy "our borders and the rule of law by granting dangerous amnesty that will flood America’s beautiful cities. It will overwhelm our schools, and make our nation less safe."

The former president also insisted that the Democrat program "raises taxes like we have never seen, while also making many things you buy everyday more expensive (gas, groceries, and much more). And don’t forget the crazy Green New Deal. America, you are being robbed in the dark of night. It’s time to wake up!"

The budget resolution is the first step toward the Democrats bypassing the 60 vote threshold required to pass most legislation in the Seante and to approve the spending bill as early as late September, The Hill reported.

That legislation is expected to include top Democrat priorities such as immigration reform, combating climate change, and universal pre-K.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sent a letter to representatives on Tuesday declaring that they will return to Washington on Aug. 23 to consider the budget resolution and "will remain in session until our business for the week is concluded."

The approval of the budget resolution by the Senate came less than a day after they passed an approximately $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.