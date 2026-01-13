Trump: 2.6% Core Inflation Justifies Fed Rate Cut

President Donald Trump welcomed ⁠December inflation figures released Tuesday, saying they supported his push for Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates.

The closely ‍watched core CPI year-on-year figure ‍came in at 2.6%, less than the 2.7% markets had ⁠expected. The overall annual inflation rate was 2.7%, matching November's gain.

"We have very ​low inflation. That would give 'too late Powell' the chance to give us a nice beautiful ‍big rate cut," Trump told reporters before departing for ⁠Detroit.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump posted on social media that the inflation numbers mean Powell "should cut interest rates, MEANINGFULLY."

But consumer prices increased in ⁠December from November, cementing ​expectations the ⁠Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged this month.

Trump ‍has clashed repeatedly with Powell over the president's demand the ‌Fed cut rates.

The administration's decision to open a criminal investigation into Powell drew condemnation ⁠from former ​Fed chiefs and ‍a chorus of criticism from key members of Trump's Republican Party on ‍Monday.

Trump's full post on Truth Social on Tuesday reads:



"JUST OUT: Great (LOW!) Inflation numbers for the USA. That means that Jerome “Too Late” Powell should cut interest rates, MEANINGFULLY!!! If he doesn’t he will just continue to be, “TOO LATE!” ALSO OUT, GREAT GROWTH NUMBERS. Thank you MISTER TARIFF! President DJT"