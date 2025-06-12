WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | auto | tariffs | u.s. | manufacturing

Trump Weighs Higher Auto Tariffs to Boost US Production

Trump Weighs Higher Auto Tariffs to Boost US Production
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a bill blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, at the White House, June 12, 2025, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Thursday, 12 June 2025 12:34 PM EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday warned he may soon hike auto tariffs, arguing that could prod automakers to speed U.S. investments.

"I might go up with that tariff in the not too distant future," Trump said at a White House event. "The higher you go, the more likely it is they build a plant here."

Automakers have been pressing the White House to reduce the 25% tariffs Trump imposed on autos and the Detroit Three automakers have criticized a deal that would cut tariffs on British car imports but not on Canada or Mexico production.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday warned he may soon hike auto tariffs, arguing that could prod automakers to speed U.S. investments.
trump, auto, tariffs, u.s., manufacturing
95
2025-34-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 12:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved