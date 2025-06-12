Trump Weighs Higher Auto Tariffs to Boost US Production

U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday warned he may soon hike auto tariffs, arguing that could prod automakers to speed U.S. investments.

"I might go up with that tariff in the not too distant future," Trump said at a White House event. "The higher you go, the more likely it is they build a plant here."

Automakers have been pressing the White House to reduce the 25% tariffs Trump imposed on autos and the Detroit Three automakers have criticized a deal that would cut tariffs on British car imports but not on Canada or Mexico production.