Yield Curve Hits Steepest Level in More Than 2 Years

The U.S. Treasury yield curve Wednesday reached its steepest level since July 2022, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), a larger-than-usual rate reduction as the central bank grappled with a weakening labor market.

The spread between U.S. two- and 10-year yields hit as wide as 10.2 bps and was last at 8.6 bps. A steeper curve suggests more easing is on the way.

The Fed said it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward its 2% goal and that the risks between prices and employment are roughly in balance.