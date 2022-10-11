×
US Treasury's Yellen: Markets Are Functioning Well

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (AP)

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 05:07 PM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Tuesday said she has not seen signs of financial instability in U.S. financial markets even as they have experienced high volatility amid rising interest rates and concerns about strains on liquidity.

"We really haven't seen signs of financial instability in the United States and our financial markets," Yellen said in an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's annual meetings in Washington.

"They continue to function well, and we have not seen the signs of deleveraging of the kind that sometimes occurs in an environment of tighter monetary policy."

