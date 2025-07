Tags: | | | | |

US Treasury Chief Sees 100 Countries Getting 10% Reciprocal Tariff U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 27, 2025. (Annabelle Gordon/AP)

About 100 countries are likely to see a reciprocal tariff rate of 10%, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday ahead of President Donald Trump's July 9 trade deadline. © 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Thursday, 03 July 2025 02:13 PM

