Treasury Yields Rise on Inflation Data, Fed Hikes

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields shot to multi-year highs on Tuesday as bonds were slammed globally by a rout in the UK gilts market amid rising concerns U.S. inflation data this week will not halt the Federal Reserve's rapid hiking of interest rates.



Investors hope to see a long-awaited slowing of inflation when data from September for the prices that sellers obtain for their products and the prices that consumers pay on their purchases are released Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



The year-over-year Producer Price Index, excluding food and energy, is expected to have risen 7.3% in September, the same as in the prior month, while the Consumer Price Index over the past 12 months is seen rising 8.1%, a bit slower than the previous 8.3% clip, according to economists polled by Reuters.



The market expects the Fed will hike its benchmark overnight interest rate by another 75 basis points at its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting. Investors are concerned the U.S. central bank's policy tightening, its fastest in decades, could jolt the economy into recession.



"When and if we get that 75-basis-point hike, there's going to be a lot more talk about a pause or a pivot," said David Petrosinelli, senior bond trader at InspereX. "We've transitioned from the transitory language about inflation a year ago to this, which is the Fed's too harsh and the Fed's going to have to break the economy and the Fed is now looking at the wrong message."



Yields on the 30-year bond jumped almost 12 basis points to the highest in nearly nine years at 3.959% as trading in Treasuries resumed after a U.S. holiday on Monday. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes climbed just over 12 basis points to 4.006%, near last month's 12-year high of 4.019%, as bond investors latch onto a message being hawked by Fed officials that rates will stay higher for longer.



"The pain that the markets are feeling is not necessarily being felt by the majority of consumers, and therefore the Fed continues to feel justified in their quest to bring inflation back in line," said Peter Cramer, senior portfolio manager at SLC Management. "They're going be more willing to have a pronounced period of higher rates before they start to return to a period of providing stimulus to the market again," Cramer said.



Rates eased a bit after the Bank of England said it would buy up to 5 billion pounds of inflation-linked debt per day, starting on Tuesday, until the end of this week in an effort to stem a collapse in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.31 trillion) bond market.



Yields on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) traded near multi-year highs, with the five-year rising to 1.86% and the 10-year hitting a fresh 12-year high of 1.737%.



The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as a recession harbinger when the curve inverts, was at -36.0 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.6 basis points at 4.272 %. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.429 %.



The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.306 %, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.325 %.