Investors Keep Buying Treasuries Amid Bearish Outlook

Investors bought U.S. Treasuries for the 36th straight week in the week to Wednesday even as their prices continued to tumble, and sold risky assets like stocks, BofA global Research said, saying sentiment was at "extreme bearish" levels.

In a sign of the current volatility in markets, flows out of cash equivalent money market funds in the week were $108.9 bln, the most on record, a reversal of trend for much of this year which saw investors pouring well over $1 trillion into cash.

The report did not offer a reason for the turnaround.

Investors are grappling with the implications of war in the Middle East, which has caused energy prices to rise as well as the continuing massive bond sell-off, as central banks unwind their massive sheets and issue more debt to fund deficits, increasing supply, while keeping policy rates high.

U.S. Treasury yields — which move inversely to prices — are at multi-year highs, with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering around the symbolic 5% level,

Nonetheless, there were $5.3 billion of flows into Treasuries in the week, the 36th straight week of inflows, the longest such streak since August 2010, BofA said, as investors continue to hope that bond lows have been reached.

There were $5.2 billion outflows from equities, both in developed and emerging markets, and investors pulled cash from high yield — or junk — bond funds investment grade bond funds, and emerging market debt.

These flows meant BofA's "bull bear indicator" dropped to 1.9, a level they describe as extreme bearish, and is "a contrarian buy signal."

They said investors' bearish sentiment was sufficient for the 10-year yield to hold around 5% and the S&P 500 to hold at the 4,200 point level in the short term.

The U.S. share benchmark closed Thursday at 4,278 points.

If the S&P can't hold the 4,200-point level with this level of bearishness, "then there may be imminent risks of a credit event/hard landing," BofA said.