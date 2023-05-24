×
Tags: treasury bill yields | u.s. debt

Yields on Treasury Bills Maturing in June Jump to 7%

(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 24 May 2023 01:48 PM EDT

Yields on some Treasury bills that are due to be repaid in early June jumped to over 7% Wednesday as investors shunned debt that is a risk of not being repaid if the U.S. Treasury Department runs out of cash.

The yields on bills due on June 1 were last at 7.198%, and briefly got as high as 7.310%. That is up sharply from Tuesday's close of 5.992%. Other bills due on June 6 also rose as high as 7.119%.

Some investors are avoiding bills that come due in June in case the U.S. debt limit is not raised.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


