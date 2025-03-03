WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: treasury | anti | money | laundering

Treasury Dept Will Not Enforce Anti-Money Laundering Law

Treasury Dept Will Not Enforce Anti-Money Laundering Law
(Dreasmtime)

Monday, 03 March 2025 08:49 AM EST

The U.S. Treasury Department said it would not enforce an anti-money laundering law that obliges millions of business entities to disclose the identities of their real beneficial owners.

The Trump administration has opposed the Biden-era Corporate Transparency Act on the grounds that it is a burden on low-risk entities. The act has faced repeated legal challenges.

In a statement on Sunday, the Treasury Department said it would not enforce any penalties under the act against U.S. citizens or domestic reporting companies.

"Treasury takes this step in the interest of supporting hard-working American taxpayers and small businesses," it said, adding that it intended to issue a rule to narrow the scope of the act to foreign reporting companies.

The measure's supporters say it was designed to address the growing popularity of the United States as a venue for criminals to launder illicit funds.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Treasury Department said it would not enforce an anti-money laundering law that obliges millions of business entities to disclose the identities of their real beneficial owners.
treasury, anti, money, laundering
142
2025-49-03
Monday, 03 March 2025 08:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved