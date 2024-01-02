Treasuries in New Year Slump as Rate Cut Expectations Ebb

U.S. Treasuries slumped Tuesday on the first trading day of the new year as traders lowered expectations for rate cuts in 2024.

Markets are pricing in that the Federal Reserve will cut benchmark rates by 150 basis points this year, down from expectations of more than 160 basis points in cuts seen last week. The jump in yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, was expected given the outsized rally in Treasuries over November and December following signs that inflation was cooling more than expected and the Federal Reserve was closer to cutting rates, said David Albrycht, chief investment officer at Newfleet Asset Management.

"Things may have gotten a little head of themselves, whether it's equity valuations or expectations of Treasury rate cuts," he said. "People have become really complacent that the Fed is going to execute a soft landing but it's still not clear."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.9 basis points to 3.939%, roughly 15 basis points higher than its six-month low hit in December. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 6.5 basis points to 4.084%. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 7.8 basis points at 4.328%. Investors will be monitoring economic data this week, including jobs data on Friday that may influence whether the Fed begins to cut rates in March as markets expect.

Futures markets see a nearly 70% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the March 20 meeting, up from a 55% chance seen a month ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Markets will likely be focusing on the upcoming labor market data to gauge the next move in Treasuries, said Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "We’re skeptical that anything on the near-term macro horizon will materially alter the underlying tone favoring higher yields," he said.