Travis Kelce, American Eagle Partner on Fashion Line

It's been quite a couple of days for Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end and pop megastar Taylor Swift announced their engagement. And on Wednesday, an ad campaign launched for his new line of clothing, a collaboration with American Eagle and his label, Tru Kolors.

The collection is called AExTK by Travis Kelce and contains more than 90 pieces priced from $14.95 to $179.95. Items range from T-shirts to varsity jackets.

The Tru Kolors website advertises itself as a "lifestyle brand that fuses varsity nostalgia with leisure luxury, capturing the spirit of sport, social connection, and expressive style."

"I've had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year," Kelce, 35, said in a statement. "It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the 'AE x TK' collection to life."

The ad campaign features athletes including Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

CNBC reported American Eagle stock went up about 5 percent in early trading after the news was announced.