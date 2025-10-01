Trump Nominates Travis Hill to Be Chair of FDIC

U.S. President Donald Trump this week nominated Travis Hill, the acting chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, to lead the key U.S. bank regulator, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing a White House official.

Hill was widely seen as the top contender to take the job on a permanent basis. He has served as FDIC's vice chair since 2023.

He had previously served as a senior adviser to then FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams during Trump's first term.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. FDIC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.