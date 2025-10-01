WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: travis hill | fdic | chair | trump

Trump Nominates Travis Hill to Be Chair of FDIC

Trump Nominates Travis Hill to Be Chair of FDIC
(Timon Schneider/Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 10:25 AM EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump this week nominated Travis Hill, the acting chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, to lead the key U.S. bank regulator, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing a White House official.

Hill was widely seen as the top contender to take the job on a permanent basis. He has served as FDIC's vice chair since 2023.

He had previously served as a senior adviser to then FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams during Trump's first term.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. FDIC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Donald Trump this week nominated Travis Hill, the acting chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, to lead the key U.S. bank regulator, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing a White House official.
travis hill, fdic, chair, trump
94
2025-25-01
Wednesday, 01 October 2025 10:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved