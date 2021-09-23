Private Equity Firm TPG Names Longtime Exec Todd Sisitsky President

Private equity firm TPG, which is reportedly heading towards a public listing, said on Thursday it had appointed long-time company executive Todd Sisitsky as president, effective immediately.

Sisitsky, who joined TPG in 2003, will continue to play an active role in the firm's healthcare investments, the company said. He was named managing partner of TPG Capital in 2015 and has helped the firm ramp up its bets on companies in the healthcare sector, deploying $21 billion across more than 25 companies.

TPG also promoted partners Nehal Raj and Jeff Rhodes, who focus on the company's investments in the software and healthcare segments, to co-managing partners of TPG Capital.

David Trujillo, another partner at the firm, was named co-managing partner for TPG's growth investment arm, the company said.

Trujillo has led TPG's investments in some of the biggest names in the internet and digital media space, including Airbnb Inc, Spotify Technology SA and Uber Technologies Inc, the company said.

A Nearly $10 Billion Valuation

The slew of management changes comes as TPG is weighing a public listing through an initial public offering or a blank-check merger. The firm could be valued at nearly $10 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In May, the company announced co-Chief Executive Officer Jon Winkelried would become the sole CEO. Jim Coulter, who co-led the buyout firm, was named executive chairman.