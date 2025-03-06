2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: The Ultimate Off-Road Midsize Truck

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Double Cab is the latest iteration of Toyota’s legendary midsize truck, and it continues to uphold the nameplate’s reputation for durability, off-road capability, and adventure-ready design.

With a complete redesign for 2024, the Tacoma TRD Pro brings fresh technology, improved performance, and enhanced comfort while staying true to its rugged roots. Let’s take an in-depth look at what makes this truck a standout choice for off-road enthusiasts and daily drivers alike.

Exterior Design: Bold and Purposeful

The 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro embraces an aggressive and functional design that screams adventure. The bold front grille, featuring a heritage-inspired TOYOTA badge and an integrated LED light bar, immediately signals its off-road prowess. The truck also boasts a high-clearance front bumper, improved approach and departure angles, and TRD-exclusive skid plates to protect vital components when tackling rough terrain.

The Double Cab configuration ensures a spacious cabin while maintaining a manageable wheelbase for off-road agility. Toyota has equipped the TRD Pro with 17-inch black TRD wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires, giving it an aggressive stance and enhanced traction for off-road excursions. The high-clearance fender flares and functional hood scoop complete the look, ensuring the TRD Pro stands out on and off the road.

Interior: A Balance of Rugged & Refined

While the Tacoma has always prioritized durability over luxury, the 2024 model introduces a more refined and tech-savvy cabin without sacrificing its rugged identity.

Materials & Comfort

Toyota has upgraded the TRD Pro’s interior materials, incorporating SofTex-trimmed sport seats with red contrast stitching, a TRD Pro-exclusive digital camo pattern, and an embossed TRD logo on the headrests. The heated front seats provide extra comfort on chilly mornings, while the power-adjustable driver’s seat ensures a tailored driving position.

Technology & Infotainment

Toyota has made significant strides in technology, equipping the TRD Pro with an all-new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional tech highlights include:

12.3-inch digital gauge cluster for customizable driving information

JBL premium audio system with a portable JBL Bluetooth speaker

Qi wireless charging pad

360-degree Multi-Terrain Monitor for better visibility in off-road conditions

The Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) is a game-changer, allowing drivers to view obstacles ahead, behind, and under the truck, making rock crawling and trail navigation much easier.

Performance & Off-Road Capability: Built for the Wild

Under the hood, you’ll find a new i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, which combines a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor, producing a total of 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. This significant power boost makes the TRD Pro the most powerful Tacoma to date.

Suspension & Handling

Toyota has equipped the TRD Pro with a new FOX QS3 suspension system, which includes remote reservoir shocks to handle extreme off-road conditions. The truck also features:

Increased suspension travel for better articulation

Electronic locking rear differential for superior traction

Crawl Control (CRAWL) and Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) for enhanced off-road capability

The improved coil-spring rear suspension (replacing the traditional leaf springs) enhances ride quality both on and off the road, making daily commuting more comfortable without compromising off-road toughness.

Towing & Payload: More Capable Than Ever

Despite its off-road focus, the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro remains a capable workhorse. It offers a maximum towing capacity of 6,000 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,100 pounds, making it practical for hauling gear, trailers, or recreational equipment.

Safety & Driver Assistance: Confidence on Any Terrain

Toyota has equipped the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0), ensuring top-tier safety and driver assistance features. Standard features include:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Rear Parking Sensors and Automatic Braking

These features make the TRD Pro not only a rugged off-roader but also a safe and secure daily driver.

Fuel Efficiency: Hybrid Power Meets Efficiency

Thanks to the i-FORCE MAX hybrid system, the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro achieves improved fuel economy compared to previous generations. While official EPA ratings are yet to be confirmed, estimates suggest around 22 mpg city / 26 mpg highway, making it one of the more fuel-efficient off-road trucks in its class.

Pricing & Value: Worth the Premium?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro starts at approximately $55,000, placing it in the premium midsize truck category. While it’s pricier than the standard Tacoma trims, the TRD Pro justifies its cost with exclusive performance features, a powerful hybrid engine, and best-in-class off-road technology.

Compared to competitors like the Ford Ranger Raptor, Chevy Colorado ZR2, and Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, the Tacoma TRD Pro holds its ground with its legendary reliability, hybrid efficiency, and updated suspension system.

Final Verdict: A Game-Changer in the Midsize Truck Segment

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Double Cab is a well-rounded off-road truck that blends power, technology, and legendary Toyota reliability. It excels in off-road capability, offers strong performance with hybrid efficiency, and introduces modern technology that enhances both comfort and utility.

Pros:

✔️ Powerful and efficient hybrid powertrain ✔️ Class-leading off-road technology ✔️ FOX QS3 suspension for superior ride quality ✔️ Toyota’s legendary reliability and resale value ✔️ Rugged yet refined interior ✔️ Impressive standard safety features

Cons:

❌ Higher starting price ❌ Less towing capacity than some competitors ❌ No V6 option (may disappoint traditionalists)

For those who crave adventure and demand the best off-road capability in a midsize truck, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Double Cab is a top contender that delivers power, technology, and unmatched durability. Whether you’re tackling the trails or cruising on the highway, this Tacoma is built to handle it all.

Duane Pemberton is the owner of Finish Line Media, a social media marketing company and writes about things that help bring people together. Food, wine, cars and travel. He also founded Duane Paul's BBQ in 2023. A premium BBQ sauce you can find at: www.duanepaulbbq.com.