×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Toyota production | computer chip for autos

Toyota Expects Annual Production Target Shortfall as Chip Shortage Drags on

Toyota
(AP)

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 09:49 AM

Toyota said on Tuesday it expects to miss its annual 9 million vehicle production target because competition for semiconductors meant it didn't have enough to ramp up car output to offset production lost during the pandemic last year.

"Hitting the 9 million mark is going to be extremely difficult," Kazunari Kamakura, an executive at the world's biggest car maker, said during an online briefing. Toyota, he added, could not predict how long the chip shortage would last.

Several Automakers Curbing Production

Toyota and other automakers have been forced to curb production even as demand in key markets such as China has rebounded. In addition to tackling chip shortages caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions, car makers also have had to contend with soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.

The surge in Omicron infections did not factor into the latest production outlook, but it is, nonetheless, a concern for Toyota, Kamakura said. Toyota's business year runs from April to March.

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions last year disrupted supplies of components from plants in Southeast Asia.

The maker of the Corolla compact sedan said it will build 700,000 cars globally in February, more than last year, but 150,000 fewer than it had initially planned.

To reach its annual 9 million production target, set in September, Toyota would have to build 1 million vehicles in March.

In North America, Toyota forecasts a reduction of about 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles in February.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Toyota said on Tuesday it expects to miss its annual 9 million vehicle production target because competition for semiconductors meant it didn't have enough to ramp up car output to offset production lost during the pandemic last year.
Toyota production, computer chip for autos
237
2022-49-18
Tuesday, 18 January 2022 09:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved