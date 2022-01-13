Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Review

Toyota has taken its Supra even further than before. This new 2021 3.0 model has a revamped engine and handling that make it the quickest and best-handling Supra ever made. If you’ve been a longtime fan of the Supra, you’ll absolutely love the positive changes for 2021.

This GR A91 model has a more powerful twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder that generates a whopping 382 horsepower and 362 lb-ft of torque. Coupled with the ultra-fast shifting, 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, it propels this car from 0-60 in a neck-snapping 3.8-seconds.



Built for Speed

Out on the road, you’ll experience a rather stiff ride while in performance mode and feel the Supra practically begging you to drive it super hard. There is no corner out there that the Supra fears. The sticky 275 rear tires grip, the added bracing for handling yields very minimal body roll and helps the driver feel as if they’re in a true track car. We love the Brembo brakes, the exhaust note and the nice weightiness feel in the steering wheel.

When it comes to safety, Toyota has some options on the 2021 Supra, such as cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, rear view camera, and blind spot monitoring. In fact, with the large B-pillars in the rear of the car, you’ll be using its blind-spot monitoring and parking assist, frequently.

Seating is very comfortable and supportive for both driver and passenger. Each seat does have lumbar support and excellent side bolsters that help you feel glued to the seats, even while hard driving. Both seats are heated, but have no cooling option available.



Technology Bells & Whistles

All the Supras come with an 8.8-inch fixed center screen that’s easy to read and use. It’s the standard BMW interface so those used to that will have no issues navigating around. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.



We would like to see, however, a better sounding audio system in the future. While the 12-speaker JBL one isn’t bad, there are far better sounding audio platforms available. Support for AM/FM/and Satellite radio, along with Bluetooth audio are standard. A wireless charging pad is also included.

Real carbon fiber panels are used that, when combined with the beautiful stitched leather help give this Supra a very upscale look and feel inside. A handy pass-thru allows you to go from the front seats to the rear cargo area. Taller adults may find it a bit of a hassle getting in and out of this car. With its lower roofline, some may have to duck while getting in and out of it.

The exterior has been slightly updated and gives a really cool race-car look and also features LED lights all the way around and self-leveling headlights. Not all of the exterior features are functional, however - such as the vent-like insert on the doors. It is not a functional vent but clearly helps give the car a more exotic look.

It still has the same 19-inch wheels as past models and has 255/35s up front and 275/35s in the rear with Micheline tires. We love the “wide hips” on the rear of the car that do an excellent job of helping the car look extremely muscular and ready to tear-up any track. The Supra even has real dual exhaust and makes some beautiful notes when your foot firmly stands on the accelerator and makes great spitting sounds during downshifts.

This car starts at around $50,000 and in that price range has a few competitors. In the end, however, there aren’t many others that provide its stellar looks and performance. This is even further cemented in the 2021 model.

For further information, there are additional articles on the 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 on our website: https://www.CarCoachReports.com.

