Tags: toyota | autos | vehicles | recall | suvs | pickups | engine

Toyota to Recall Over 100,000 US Vehicles Over Engine Stall

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 07:06 AM EDT

Toyota will recall over 100,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. over debris in the engine potentially causing it to stall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday.

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker's V35A six-cylinder engine.

Debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, which can result in an engine stall and loss of drive power, the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA added a remedy was currently under development.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


