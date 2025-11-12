WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: toyota | 10 billion | u.s.

Toyota Opens US Plant in $10B Investment Plan

Toyota Opens US Plant in $10B Investment Plan
(AP)

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 03:07 PM EST

Toyota Motor Wednesday said it had begun production at its $13.9 billion North Carolina battery plant and confirmed it plans to invest up to $10 billion over five years in the United States.

The Japanese automaker first announced the plan in December 2021 to produce batteries for its hybrid and electric vehicles.

Toyota said batteries from the plant are set to power hybrid versions of the Camry, Corolla Cross, RAV4 and a yet-to-be-announced all-electric 3-row battery electric vehicle. The plant is producing hybrid batteries for factories in Kentucky and a Mazda Toyota joint venture in Alabama.

The 1,850-acre site -- Toyota's 11th U.S. factory -- will be able to produce 30 GWh annually at full capacity and will house 14 battery production lines for hybrid, plug-in electric and EV vehicles.

Last month in Japan, President Donald Trump said Toyota planned a $10 billion investment in the United States. "Go out and buy a Toyota," Trump said. He has been critical of Japanese and other auto imports and imposed hefty tariffs on imported vehicles.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Toyota Motor Wednesday said it had begun production at its $13.9 billion North Carolina battery plant and confirmed it plans to invest up to $10 billion over five years in the United States.
toyota, 10 billion, u.s.
173
2025-07-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 03:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved