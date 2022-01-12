Tags: | | | | | |

Toy Fair New York 2022 Cancelled Two children interact with a giant doll at the New York Toy Fair, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. (Getty Images, 2019 file photo)





The largest toy and youth entertainment marketplace in the Western hemisphere, the fair was scheduled to take place Feb. 19-22, 2022 at the Javits Center.



Steve Pasierb, president and CEO of The Toy Association, which runs the fair, said the association has been weighing the needs of the remaining 700 toy manufacturing exhibitors with the health concerns of the COVID-19 omicron variant, for the past two weeks.



"We are obligated to make the best decision in everyone's interest, no matter how heartbreaking for so many and potentially damaging some business' future prospects," Pasierb said in a statement. "Toy Fair New York has a 117-year unparalleled track record of success. It remains The Toy Association's responsibility to protect business rights, promote toy companies, advocate for members, and help members sell more product -- which includes delivering a worthwhile investment in a quality, essential trade event."



$32.6 Billion US Toy Market



Pasierb said rumors on social media undermined the efforts of the remaining exhibitors to run the show as planned.



He also noted that the U.S. toy industry has an annual U.S. economic impact of $98.6 billion. The 900 members of The Toy Association help drive the annual $32.6 billion U.S. domestic toy market.



The show was also cancelled in 2021, due to COVID-19.







