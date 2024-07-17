WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tom barkin | federal reserve | inflation

Fed's Barkin Says Disinflation Seems to be Broadening

Fed's Barkin Says Disinflation Seems to be Broadening
Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, speaks during an interview with AFP in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2024. (Bastien Inzaurralde/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 10:41 AM EDT

Richmond Federal Reserve bank president Tom Barkin said disinflation now seems to be broadening through the economy, with housing cost increases beginning to slow, but wants more data that it will be sustained.

"I have been very encouraged...both by the last couple months of non-housing services and by what might be the start on the housing side," Barkin said, citing data that price pressures are easing across a broader set of goods and services. "I'd like to see that continue."

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 10:41 AM
